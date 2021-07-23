Wallen (Photo: John Shearer/Sweet Talk Publicity)

Congratulations to BIG LOUD/REPUBLIC RECORDS’ MORGAN WALLEN for taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart with his hit, "Sand In My Boots."

Kudos to BIG LOUD SVP/Promotion STACY BLYTHE, VP/Promotion ALI MATKOSKY, Dir./National Promotion TYLER WAUGH, Dirs./SOUTHEAST Promotion SARAH HEADLEY and DUANE HOBSON, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion NIKKI WOOD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion DAVE KIRTH, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JOHN D'AMICO, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BRITTANI KOSTER, Coord./Promotion KELLEY BROCK, Coord./Data & Analytics AUBREY WILSON and Executive Asst. DELANEY ROGERS.

