Spears (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

The NEW YORK POST is reporting that Singer BRITNEY SPEARS has sealed a deal to pen write a tell-all memoir about her career, her life and family. The deal for the 40-year-old entertainer is said to be worth a landmark $15 Million with publishing house SIMON & SCHUSTER.

It's reported the deal comes after a bidding war among publishers and is one of the largest made behind the OBAMA'S deal, which was reportedly worth over $60 Million. SPEARS insiders say she has been dying to publish a book after her little sister, JAMIE LYNN SPEARS, published a NEW YORK TIMES' Best Seller, THINGS I SHOULD HAVE SAID about her and her family.

BRITNEY wrote on INSTAGRAM after the book was published, “Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s—t but your f—king lying…..I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty Lord could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, JAMIE LYNN.”

She added, on the post, that she was sitting on a vault of stories about relatives who sat by as she endured the grueling conditions of a 13-year conservatorship. “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview.”

THE POST says BRITNEY has recently been hinting she’s ready to start writing her book. Sharing a photo of an old-school typewriter, she wrote in early JANUARY, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”

And earlier this month, she teased that she is working on her first music project in five years after being freed from her conservatorship. Sharing a video of herself dancing, she wrote on INSTAGRAM, “This is a tease of what’s to come !!!!”

Read the full story in the NEW YORK POST here.

« back to Net News