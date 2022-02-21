-
Micah Tyler & Ben Roethlisberger Team Up To Help Homeless
by Todd Stach
February 21, 2022 at 10:56 AM (PT)
-
In PITTSBURGH, MICAH TYLER was joined on stage by BEN ROETHLISBERGER to close out the Different Shirt Campaign, which was inspired by TYLER's song Different. During the NFL season, both partnered with LIGHT OF LIFE RESCUE MISSION to provide meals for the homeless of PITTSBURGH by selling special edition Black & Yellow STEELER's shirts that provided two meals per shirt sale. On FRIDAY (2/18), they challenged the concert crowd to help get them over the 10,000 meal range and they did.
TYLER shared on his INSTAGRAM page, "Big thanks to BEN, his wife, ASHLEY, and their family for partnering with my family to make an impact on the city by helping an amazing ministry help so many others!"