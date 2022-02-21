Granted $115k By CPB

The CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (CPB) has announced it will continue to support the PUBLIC MEDIA JOURNALISTS ASSOCIATION (PMJA) Editor Corps, which provides short-term editing assistance to public media newsrooms facing significant burdens with a $115K Grant. It will fund the program for one additional year as PMJA develops a plan for sustaining the service.

PMJA Editor Corps, started in APRIL 2020 as an emergency response early in the pandemic, has provided seasoned freelance editors to help public media stations as the challenges posed by the pandemic and other news events continued to strain local newsrooms. CPB provided additional funding in 2021 so the program could continue at no cost to the stations. During the past two years, the program has provided editorial assistance to approximately 50 public media stations.

PMJA Executive Director CHRISTINE PAIGE DIERS said, “The PMJA Editor Corps has been a lifeline to stations across the country, and we’ve found that the need for editorial assistance is ongoing – not just something to be seen as an emergency response. We’re grateful that CPB recognizes this ongoing need and is willing to fund this program while we develop a long-term plan.”

CPB SVP, KATHY MERRITT added, “The PMJA Editor Corps has proved to be a valuable service, providing immediate help where it is needed most, including small and rural newsrooms. CPB is pleased to support this service as PMJA seeks to make it a permanent program.”

PMJA membership is not required to request an editor. Editors are assigned based on individual availability. Priority will be given to small or rural public media stations, those working on special projects or in-depth reporting, stations covering staff leave time, and those looking to provide additional coaching to less experienced staff members.

For more info on requesting an editor, click here.

