New Show April 3rd

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO is set to add the CDGA GOLF SHOW on APRIL 3. The show will air SUNDAYS from 7-9a, hosted by ESPN 1000's TYLER AKI and CHICAGO DISTRICT GOLFER Editor BARRY CRONIN.

ESPN/CHICAGO Dir./Content DANNY ZEDERMAN commented, "We are excited to partner with THE CHICAGO DISTRICT GOLF ASSOCIATION to create an entertaining and informational show every SUNDAY morning."

CDGA Exec. Dir. ROBERT MARKIONNI added, "We feel the partnership between two iconic CHICAGO brands – ESPN 1000 and the CDGA – will allow us to present a golf show that will be timely, informative, entertaining, and interactive. The CDGA GOLF SHOW will keep golfers in the CHICAGO area, as well as outside the metro region, informed about the game from a local, national, and international perspective. In short, if it has to do with golf, the CDGA GOLF SHOW will cover it."

« see more Net News