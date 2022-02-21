Town Hall Thursday February 24th 7p (ET)

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's News/Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/NEW JERSEY will host a Town Hall Presentation THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24th at 7p (ET) which will explore "College Alternatives." ERIC SCOTT will host the latest in a series of Town Halls designed to help NEW JERSEY residents navigate life in the Garden State. SCOTT and his guests will explore what careers are in demand, and help parents and students find the best path to achieving success outside of the traditional four year degree.

SCOTT said, “NEW JERSEY is facing a real crisis in terms of a skilled labor shortage. These are solid careers, with excellent pay, and don’t come with the debt of a four-year degree." He added, "Not everyone needs a four-year degree to have a successful and rewarding career. NEW JERSEY desperately needs workers in skilled trades.”

The panel for the presentation will include: JOHN TILLMAN, Founder of ECLIPTIC FINANCIAL ADVISORS; AARON FICHTNER, Pres./NEW JERSEY COUNCIL OF COUNTY COLLEGES; CHRISSY BUTEAS, Chief Government Affairs Officer with the NEW JERSEY BUSINESS & INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION; and AMY LOMBARDO, with the NEW JERSEY SCHOOL COUNSELOR ASSOCIATION. The program will also feature representatives from New Jersey trade unions that run their own certification schools for members.

The town hall can be streamed on FACEBOOK.COM/NJ1015. The broadcast may also be accessed via nj1015.com, the NEW JERSEY 101.5 YOUTUBE channel or on New Jersey 101.5 app.

