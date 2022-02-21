Town Hall

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/NEW JERSEY will host another of its town hall specials on THURSDAY (2/24) at 7p (ET), this time looking at alternatives to college. The special will be hosted by ERIC SCOTT with panelists including ECLIPTIC FINANCIAL ADVISORS founder JOHN TILLMAN; NEW JERSEY COUNCIL OF COUNTY COLLEGES Pres. AARON FICHTNER; NEW JERSEY BUSINESS & INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION Chief Government Affairs Officer CHRISSY BUTEAS; and the NEW JERSEY SCHOOL COUNSELOR ASSOCIATION's AMY LOMBARDO, along with representatives from New Jersey trade unions.

SCOTT said, “NEW JERSEY is facing a real crisis in terms of a skilled labor shortage. These are solid careers, with excellent pay, and don’t come with the debt of a four-year degree." He added, "Not everyone needs a four-year degree to have a successful and rewarding career. NEW JERSEY desperately needs workers in skilled trades.”

« see more Net News