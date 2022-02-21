Happy Twosday Everybody!

TODAY (2/22/22) iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS celebrates a day that only comes once in a lifetime!

KDWB & KTCZ PD/iHEARTCUSTOM CHR Programming Lead RICH DAVIS wrote: “2/22/22 is on a TWOSDAY… get it? And we’re hooking you up with $200 bucks for anything you want on AMAZON!

“Just listen for TWO of our biggest artists back to back all day on TWOSDAY (examples: Industry Baby//Thats What I Want - Bad Habits//Shivers – Need To Know//Woman -- One Right Now//Circles … and it’s 200 bucks on 2/22/22 all TWOSDAY long!

“From the station whose favorite things always come in TWO’S! 101.3 KDWB!”

