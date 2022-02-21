-
WHQG (102.9 The Hog)/Milwaukee Presenting 10th Annual 'Baconfest Milwaukee'
by Ken Anthony
February 22, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock WHQG (102.9 THE HOG)/MILWAUKEE is presenting the 10th annual BACONFEST MILWAUKEE this SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27th from 11a to 4p (CT) at the POTAWATOMI HOTEL & CASINO. The annual event is a celebration of “all things bacon” with sponsor PATRICK CUDAHY® providing 900 pounds of bacon.
WHQG personalities BOB & BRIAN, MINDY NOVOTNY, and BORNA AND MANDY will be on hand along with the participants who will sample bacon creations from over 30 restaurants in the greater-MILWAUKEE area.
BACONFEST MILWAUKEE is also an official qualifying event for the "World Food Championships" with select restaurants competing to earn a “Golden Ticket” to participate in the "Bacon World Food Championship" in NOVEMBER, with the winner taking home $100,000. For more information click HERE.