Garrett

Voiceover and imaging veteran PAT GARRETT has signed on several new stations to add to his portfolio. He's picked up COX MEDIA's Classic Rock KGLK (EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5)/HOUSTON; AUDACY's News/Talk KDKA-AM-FM/PITTSBURGH;; BSMC Media's Full Service WNAV-AM/ANNAPOLIS, MD; VICTOR M. VICTOR's Classic Hits WTTY (MY FM)/ALBANY, GA; and LANDSENDRADIO.COM.

GARRETT is represented by NATE ZEITZ at CESD, and imaging is available dry or fully produced, cash or barter. Contact ZEITZ at NZeitz@cesdtalent.com. Click here to check out GARRETT's demo.

« see more Net News