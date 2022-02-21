JB & Sandy (Photo: The Sandy Show Official Instagram)

One of the longest running morning duos in AUSTIN history will reunite for one day only, TUESDAY FEBRUARY 22nd on THE SANDY SHOW. JB HAGER and SANDY MCILREE will reunite while SANDY’s wife and on-air partner, TRICIA, is on vacation. The two parted ways professionally after co-hosting THE JB & SANDY SHOW with each other for almost 18 years on what is now AUDACY's Hot AC KAMX (Mix 94.7)/AUSTIN, TX. THE SANDY SHOW can be heard streaming live on iHEART MEDIA's 80's Station KVET-HD2 at 103.1 AUSTIN and on the iHEART RADIO App.

THE SANDY SHOW is available through UNITED STATIONS, just ask@unitedstations.com.





