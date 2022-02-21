Bruce Logan Re-Ups

HUBBARD RADIO WEST PALM BEACH, FL, has renewed a multi-year deal with BRUCE LOGAN to continue as OM for the seven station cluster, as well as PD for Country WIRK (NEW COUNTRY 103.1) and Classic Hits WEAT.(SUNNY 107.9).

LOGAN joined HUBBARD as OM/Brand Content Dir. for WIRK and WEAT in 2019, and was promoted to OM for the whole cluster less than six months later (NET NEWS 12/3/19). The cluster also includes Hot AC WRMF, Urban AC WMBX (X102.3), Top 40 WRMF-HD4 (PARTY 96.3) News-Talk WFTL and Sports WMEN (FOX SPORTS 640).

Prior to HUBBARD, LOGAN was VP/Programming at ENTERCOM/HOUSTON and PD of Country KILT-F (100.3 THE BULL) and Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT). Before that, he was National Country Brand Coord. and Regional VP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA, and programmed the company's Country stations WKKT (96.9 THE KAT)/CHARLOTTE, WTQR/GREENSBORO and WSSL and WESC/GREENVILLE, SC.

HUBBARD SVP/Market Mgr. ELIZABETH HAMMA commented, “BRUCE’s passion for our brands, dedication to helping his team grow, belief in live and local radio and his instincts for making a brand come to life have served us well these past few years. I am delighted to know he will continue to lead our programming team for the foreseeable future.”

Added LOGAN, “The past three years have been some of the most rewarding work of my entire career. My thanks to ELIZABETH HAMMA and the entire HUBBARD RADIO family for their continued support and belief. I am so excited to continue our journey together and look forward to more success for the WEST PALM BEACH cluster.”

Congratulate LOGAN here.

« see more Net News