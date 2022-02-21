Jamal Edwards (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

JAMAL EDWARDS, a BRITISH music entrepreneur whose influential YOUTUBE channel helped launch ED SHEERAN, JESSIE J, DAVE, RITA ORA and others, died suddenly at age 31. It was not immediately announced what the cause of death was.

EDWARDS was the founder of the online music platform SBTV, which helped kickstart the careers of dozens of now-famous performers.

EDWARDS' mother, singer and host of the U.K. TV show, LOOSE WOMEN, BRENDA EDWARDS confirmed her son's death in a statement shared on her TWITTER account early MONDAY morning.

"It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son JAMAL EDWARDS passed away [SUNDAY] morning after a sudden illness," she said. "The loss has left our family completely devastated. He was the center of our world. JAMAL was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on."

EDWARDS was an early YOUTUBE adopter, using the platform to share music and videos he recorded of upcoming artists. He went on to found SBTV, becoming a prominent figure in the music world.

He was particularly involved in the worldwide breakout of ED SHEERAN, recently wishing him a happy birthday in his last INSTAGRAM post on FEBRUARY 17th. "Blessed to have you in my life brother. You know you’ve been mates a long time when you lose count on the years!"

EDWARDS was also a key figure in the BRITISH rap and grime music scenes. In 2014, he was appointed an MBE for services to music. He also became an ambassador for the PRINCE'S TRUST, a charity run by the PRINCE OF WALES that helps young people establish their own businesses.

"We’ve lost a legend today. JAMAL EDWARDS was an inspiration to so many, supporting artists and shaping culture through @SBTVonline," a statement posted to YOUTUBE's TWITTER account said.

« see more Net News