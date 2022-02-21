Pepsi: No More Wardrobe Malfunctions.

The NFL’s SUPER BOWL Halftime Show will have a new sponsor moving forward.

According to the SPORTS BUSINESS JOURNAL, PEPSI/FRITO LAY/GATORADE will no longer sponsor the 12-minute extravaganza, but will remain a sponsor for the league after a decade of having its name attached.

The rights to the halftime show are reportedly being pitched with an annual price tag of $40-50 million, with one of the factors being whether the brand is already a league sponsor. Contenders mentioned by SBJ include VERIZON and AMAZON.

The NFL is supposedly looking for ways to make the halftime show bigger, “taking different aspects of it making it stand way outside of the 12 minutes.” This year's show, featuring DR. DRE, SNOOP DOGG, EMINEM, MARY J. BLIGE and KENDRICK LAMAR with special appearances by 50 CENT and ANDERSON .PAAK, went viral after the actual show.

