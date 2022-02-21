KDRI/Tucson's Hot Rod Giveaway

TUCSON RADIO Classic Hits KDRI (THE DRIVE)/TUCSON, is giving away a hot rod.

President/programmer BOBBY RICH commented ; "We began in 2019 branding as The Station That Gives Away Classic Cars. Our first was a pristine 1963 KARMANN GHIA. Then, in 2020 we gave away a classic 1965 MUSTANG!"

In DECEMBER 2021 KDRI launched its third CLASSIC CAR GIVEAWAY - a fully customized ROADSTER HOT ROD, based on a 1923 FORD T-BUCKET. The station received an unprecedented number of entries as listeners sent in the titles of "Three Official Drive Songs" each day to qualify for the giveaway.

KDRI listener DAVE WEHRLY was chosen the winner and the DRIVE CREW delivered the prize to his TUCSON home in the WINTERHAVEN neighborhood. "I am absolutely in love with this car and with this station! I listen every day and the music and the DJs are perfect for TUCSON! I have always wanted to be able to cruise TUCKSON in a classic and now I can do it in my classic HOT ROD!"

KDRI partner/GM JIM ARNOLD said that classic car giveaways have clearly become a cornerstone of THE DRIVE's brand. "Our listeners have made it clear that the opportunity to win these dream machines is the perfect complement to our home grown radio format."

« see more Net News