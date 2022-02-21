Scott Lindy

SCOTT LINDY has been named Marketing Content Specialist at FUTURI. LINDY has been with FUTURI since 2018, when he joined the company as Partner Success Specialist. In his new role, he’ll continue to work with a select group of stations to drive their digital efforts forward, while also creating compelling marketing content about FUTURI’s audience engagement and sales intelligence solutions.

Prior to FUTURI, LINDY spent 30 years developing a programming resume at companies including CUMULUS, CLEAR CHANNEL, LINCOLN FINANCIAL MEDIA and SIRIUSXM. He has also served on the boards of directors for several industry organizations, including the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION and COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS.

LINDY will be part of the FUTURI team at CRS in NASHVILLE this week, and he’ll post daily blogs from the event.

Reach him at scottlindy@futurimedia.com.

