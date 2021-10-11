Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Bieber Takes Top Spot; Gayle Runner Up; Doja Top 10; Latto Top 15; Chloe Top 20

* JUSTIN BIEBER lands another chart topper as he goes 3*-1* with "Ghost" and up 1701 spins

* GAYLE is the runner up with "abcdefu" rising 4*-2* at +1553 spins

* DOJA CAT has another top 10 hit with "Woman" moving 12*-10* and is +676 spins

* LATTO enters the top 15, up 17*-14* with "Big Energy" up 1267 spins

* CHLOE moves inside the top 20, up 22*-20* with "Have Mercy"

* IMAGINE DRAGONS surge 29*-23* with "Enemy From League Of Legends" up 1442 spins

* SAWEETIE vaults 39*-25* with "Closer" featuring H.E.R., at +2012 spins

* TIESTO & AVA MAX are up 1032 spins, moving 31*-27* with "The Motto"

* ED SHEERAN & TAYLOR SWIFT have the top debut at 30* with "The Joker And The Queen" at +1088 spins

* TATE MCRAE enters at 38* with "she's all i wanna be" at +775 spins

* FIREBOY DML X ED SHEERAN enters at 39* with "Peru"

Rhythmic: Kodak Black New Chart Topper; Yung Bleu Top 5; Chris Brown, SZA, Doja Cat All Hit Top 10

* KODAK BLACK takes the top spot, up 4*-1* with "Super Gremlin" featuring SYKO BOB, up 840 spins

* YUNG BLEU x KEHLANI goes top 5, up 6*-4* with "Beautiful Lies" at +309 spins

* RCA has five of the top ten songs this week - including three songs entering the top 10

* CHRIS BROWN goes 11*-6* with "Iffy" up 538 spins

* SZA enters the top 10 with a 12*-9* jump for "I Hate U" at +436 spins

* DOJA CAT sees "Woman" go top 10 at Top 40 and also here at Rhythmic, up 13*-10* at +479 spins

* GUNNA enters the top 15, rising 17*-15* with "Pushin P" featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG at +276 spins

* MUNI LONG surges into the top 20, up 25*-18* with "Hrs And Hrs" up 375 spins

* MOUNT WESTMORE also goes top 20, up 21*-19* with "Big Subwoofer"

* YG vaults into the top 20, soaring 29*-20* with "Scared Money" featuring MONEYBAGG YO & J. COLE up 699 spins

* A huge debut for SAWEETIE featuring H.E.R. at 22* with "Closer" at +941 spins

* FUTURE debuts at 29* with "Worst Day," up 641 spins

* EPIC scores two of the top three debuts with FUTURE and also JNR CHOI, who enters at 34* with "To The Moon" +269 spins

Urban: Kodak Black Scores Dual Chart Toppers; Yung Bleu/Kehlani Top 3; Ari Lennox Top 5; SZA Top 10; Fireboy DML X Ed, Rod Wave Top 20

* KODAK BLACK scores the dual chart topper at Rhythmic and Urban with "Super Gremlin," featuring SYKO BOB, up 3*-1* and +275 spins

* YUNG BLEU x KEHLANI goes top 3, up 6*-3* with "Beautiful Lies," at +231 spins

* ARI LENNOX goes top 5, up 10*-5* with "Pressure," up 154 spins

* SZA hits the top 10 as "I Hate U" rises 11*-9* at +275 spins

* MUNI LONG is nearing the top 10, up another 707 spins and climbing 14*-11* with "Hrs And Hrs"

* FIREBOY DML X ED SHEERAN enter the top 20, up 21*-19* with "Peru" at +315 spins

* ROD WAVE is back in the top 20 as well with "By Your Side" up 23*-20* and +258 spins

* GUCCI MANE has the top debut at 31* with "Rumors" featuring LIL DURK, up 490 spins

* ELLA MAI enters at 33* with "DFMU" - up 448 spins

* YG comes aboard at 35* with "Scared Money" featuring MONEYBAGG YO & J. COLE at +426 spins

* WIZKID is back and debuts at 39* with "Mood" featuring BUJU, up 468 spins

Hot AC: Glass Animals Hold Top Spot; Gayle, Puth Rising; Sheeran/Swift Top 20; Dragons Surge

* GLASS ANIMALS hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Heat Wave"

* Inside the top 10, GAYLE leaps 9*-7* with "abcdefu" and is +641 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH is nearing the top 10 and rises 13*-11* with "Light Switch," up 377 spins

* ED SHEERAN & TAYLOR SWIFT are top 20 in their second week with "The Joker And The Queen," moving 24*-18* and +839 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS surge 32*-22* with "Enemy From League Of Legends" - up 727 spins

* COLDPLAY and SELENA GOMEZ land the lone debut at 38* with "Let Somebody Go" at +129 spins

Active Rock: Jack White #1; Shinedown Top 5; Chili Peppers Top 10; Ghost Top 15; Halestorm, Atreyu, Papa Roach Top 20

* JACK WHITE takes over the top spot with "Taking Me Back," moving 3*-1* at +144 spins

* SHINEDOWN enter the top 5, up 6*-4* with "Planet Zero," up 202 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS are top 10 in their third week, up 11*-7* with "Black Summer" at +366 spins

* GHOST go top 15, up 18*-15* with "Call Me Little Sunshine" at +137 spins

* HALESTORM hit the top 20, up 23*-17* with "The Steeple," and +261 spins

* ATREYU enter the top 20, moving 21*-19* with "Untouchable," featuring JACOBY SHADDIX

* PAPA ROACH with another top 20 hit, up 27*-20* with "Stand Up," up 83 spins

* BAD WOLVES score the top debut at 29* with "If Tomorrow Never Comes" and are +191 spins

* THE VIOLENT debut at 37* with "People Are Strange"

* MANNESKIN's multi-format hit "Beggin" debuts at 40*

Alternative: Imagine Dragons Hold Top Spot; Chili Peppers Top 3; Cannons Top 5; Foo Fighters Top 10

* IMAGINE DRAGONS hold the top spot for a 3rd week with "Enemy From League Of Legend" at +157 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS are top 3, moving 7*-3* with "Black Summer," up 503 spins

* CANNONS go top 5 in their 38th week on the chart with "Bad Dream," up 6*-5* and +117 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS have yet another multi-format top 10 hit as "Love Dies Young" moves 11*-10* and is up another 105 spins

* PORTUGAL.THE MAN go top 15 with "What, Me Worry?," up 27*-15* and +568 spins in their second week

* BRING ME THE HORIZON go top 20 with "DiE4u," up 21*-19* and +70 spins

* TURNSTILE also go top 20 with "Mystery," moving 22*-20* and +74 spins

* REX ORANGE COUNTY surges 30*-22* with "Keep It Up" at +187 spins

* THE MAINE debut at 26* with "Loved You A Little," up 325 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY and WILLOW surge 39*-28* with "emo girl," up 258 spins

* LUMINEERS debut at 37* with "Where We Are"

* EDDIE VEDDER enters at #38 with "Brother The Cloud"

* BILLIE EILISH comes on at 39* with "Happier Than Ever"

* THE WEEKND scores a debut at Alternative with "Gasoline"

Triple A: Coin New #1; Alt-J Runner Up; Adele Top 3; Mitski Top 5; Chili Peppers, Foals, Vedder Top 10

* COIN hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Chapstick"

* ALT-J is the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "U&ME"

* ADELE is top 3 with "Oh My God," up 4*-3*

* MITSKI go top 5, up 9*-5* with "The Only Heartbreaker" at +71 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS surge into the top 10, up 19*-7* with "Black Summer," up 128 spins

* FOALS enter the top 10 as well, up 13*-9* with "Wake Me Up" - up 52 spins

* EDDIE VEDDER also joins the top 10 with "Brother The Cloud," up 11*-10*

* BRANDI CARLILE goes top 15, up 18*-13* with "Broken Horses," and is +61 spins

* PORTUGAL.THE MAN debut at 15* with "What, Me Worry?," at +288 spins

* LUCIUS goes top 20 with "Next To Normal," rising 22*-19* and +43 spins

* BOB MOSES has the top debut at 25* with "Love Brand New"

* SAM FENDER enters at 27* with "Seventeen Going Under"

* HEAD AND THE HEART debut at 28* with "Virginia (Wind In The Heart)" and are +177 spins

« see more Net News