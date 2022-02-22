Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for FEBRUARY 14-20 showed downloads off 5% from the previous week, and up 50% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from FEBRUARY 15, 2021 to FEBRUARY 20, 2022 was +75% for Arts, +43% for Business, +71% for Comedy, +10% for History, +35% for News, +58% for Religion & Spirituality, +29% for Science, +53% for Society & Culture, +124% for Sports, and +33% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2022 was +75% for Arts, +43% for Business, +71% for Comedy, +10% for History, +35% for News, +58% for Religion & Spirituality, +29% for Science, +53% for Society & Culture, +124% for Sports, and +33% for True Crime.

« see more Net News