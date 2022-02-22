Sold

SOO KIM's STANDARD GENERAL L.P. is buying TEGNA for $24/share ($5.4 billion equity value, $8.6 billion enterprise value, including assumption of debt).

The deal, taking the primarily-television firm private at a 39% premium to TEGNA's closing share price on SEPTEMBER 14th (the last day before the company's potential sale hit the headlines), includes TEGNA's radio properties, Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN) and Sports WBNS-A (ESPN 1460)/COLUMBUS, OH, but not ABC affiliate KVUE-TV/AUSTIN, ABC affiliate WFAA-TV and ESTRELLA TV affiliate KMPX-TV/DALLAS, and CBS affiliate KHOU-TV and QUEST affiliate KTBU-TV/HOUSTON, which are being spun off to another TEGNA suitor, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT's COX MEDIA GROUP.

In a separate spinoff, COX MEDIA GROUP is acquiring the TV stations owned by another STANDARD GENERAL company, COMMUNITY NEWS MEDIA LLC (FOX affiliate KBSI-TV (FOX 23)/CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO; ABC affiliate KLKN -TV/LINCOLN, NE; MY NETWORK TV affiliate WDKA-TV (MY 49)/PADUCAH, KY; and ABC affiliate WLNE-TV (ABC6)/NEW BEDFORD-PROVIDENCE, while STANDARD GENERAL will acquire COX's FOX affiliate WFXT-TV (BOSTON 25)/BOSTON as the foundation ofr a new station group.

STANDARD MEDIA CEO DEB MCDERMOTT will serve as CEO of TEGNA after closing, with KIM as Chairman of the new Board.

Current TEGNA Board Chairman HOWARD D. ELIAS said, “We are pleased to have reached this agreement with STANDARD GENERAL, which follows a thorough review of acquisition proposals received by the company. After evaluating this opportunity against TEGNA’s standalone prospects and other strategic alternatives, our Board concluded that this transaction maximizes value for TEGNA shareholders. Thanks to the team’s stellar execution of the company’s value-creation strategy, TEGNA has positioned itself as a leading broadcast television group serving the greater good of the communities in which we operate -- and as a private company will have an enhanced ability to keep evolving its local news, programming, and marketing solutions to serve its communities in a rapidly changing media landscape.”

KIM said, “As long-term investors in the television broadcasting industry, we have a deep admiration for TEGNA and the stations it operates and, in particular, for TEGNA’s talented employees and their commitment to serving their communities. We are excited to partner again with DEB MCDERMOTT, who previously spearheaded the broadcast group at MEDIA GENERAL, where STANDARD GENERAL was a principal shareholder. We believe TEGNA has a strong foundation and exciting prospects for continued growth as a result of the stewardship of the Board and the current management team. We look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation and leveraging DEB’s deep industry experience to drive further growth.”

TEGNA Pres./CEO DAVE LOUGEE said, “This transaction is the next step in TEGNA’s evolution and recognizes the value of our portfolio of leading broadcast assets and innovative digital brands. TEGNA’s employees deserve tremendous credit for their commitment to serving our viewers with high-quality news and content that informs and supports our local communities. At all levels, we have been tireless in our efforts to ensure TEGNA effectively serves all of our stakeholders, and I am immensely proud of these efforts. Our hard work has built a company that is a leading and trusted local news and media content provider in the markets it serves and has fostered a culture of diversity and inclusiveness. We are deeply gratified that TEGNA’s new owners value and embrace our purpose to serve the greater good of our communities. DEB MCDERMOTT is an experienced and accomplished broadcast executive, and we are confident in TEGNA’s future under her leadership.”

MCDERMOTT added, “I am honored to lead TEGNA’s team to create new opportunities and build on its heritage and successes achieved under DAVE’s leadership. TEGNA’s stations have earned excellent reputations as leading local content providers, and TEGNA’s digital and content assets are a key part of its future in an evolving media landscape. These achievements are a credit to the hard work of TEGNA’s dedicated employees, who are the company’s most valuable asset. I’m very excited about what the future holds for TEGNA.”

On the BOSTON deal,. KIM said, "We are delighted to be acquiring WFXT/BOSTON, which will serve as a foundation for our new station group and provide our new company with a historic legacy from its very start." Regarding the spinoffs to COX, KIM added, "We appreciate the many contributions of our dedicated station employees and are confident that they will have great futures at CMG, an exceptional broadcast group with a strong commitment to the communities it serves."

COX MEDIA GROIP Pres./CEO DAN YORK said, "We will be pleased to welcome the strong talent at CNM and at TEGNA's stations in AUSTIN, DALLAS and HOUSTON into the CMG family. The opportunity to grow in these CNM and TEXAS markets further complements CMG's existing core strengths." He added, "We will miss the dedicated team at WFXT BOSTON25, but we know they will form an ideal foundation for STANDARD GENERAL's new company and its further growth."

