Nominations

Nominations for the MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS’ RADIO HALL OF FAME are now being accepted through MARCH 31st. Categories include Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more); Active Local/Regional (10 years or more); Networks/Syndication (10 years or more); Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more); Music Format On-Air Personality; and Spoken Word On-Air Personality. Inductees will be honored at a ceremony in CHICAGO on OCTOBER 27th.

Chairman KRAIG T. KITCHIN said, “We desire the input and suggestions of both industry members and longtime radio listeners, both who have front row seats to radio programs hosted by very deserving air personalities the 2022 Nominating Committee members should give consideration to.”

Nominating Committee Chair DENNIS GREEN added, “It is important to hear from those within the industry as well as the listening public to arrive at a deserving list of nominees for the 2022 RADIO HALL OF FAME Class. We welcome suggestions from around the country as we begin the process that will culminate with the induction of this year’s honorees later this year.”

