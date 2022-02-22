NFTs

iHEARTMEDIA and PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" is jumping on the NFT bandwagon under iHEART's partnership with ONEOF. Six drops of NFTs inspired by the syndicated show will launch with artwork created by artist JUSTIN RICHBURG.

“’THE BREAKFAST CLUB’ is one of the most influential morning shows, where honest, provocative and powerful conversations about Hip Hop and culture happen today,” said iHEARTMEDIA CMO GAYLE TROBERMAN. “CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, ANGELA YEE and DJ ENVY are an awesome team to collaborate with ONEOF to share the latest and greatest NFTs with their massive, diverse audience across iHEART’s broadcast radio, podcast and streaming platforms.”

“’THE BREAKFAST CLUB’ is the most culturally relevant morning show in AMERICA, and the tireless work CHARLAMAGNE, ENVY and ANGELA do everyday to elevate artists and shine lights on the important issues are inspiring to us all,” said ONEOF CEO LIN DAI. “ONEOF has always been committed to be the most inclusive NFT platform since our founding, backed by QUINCY JONES, over 80% of ONEOF NFT collections are by black or minority artists. There’s no better partner than ‘THE BREAKFAST CLUB' to educate the mass audience about importance of NFT technology to the music community.”

