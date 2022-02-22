Now Offered Through Benztown

BENZTOWN is now offering Country radio show prep service AMERICOUNTRY to radio stations for cash or barter. The prep service was co-founded by JASON HILLERY and MIKE MARINO.

BENZTOWN VP/Sales & Operations MASA PATTERSON said, “JASON and MIKE are among the best of the best in our business, and AMERICOUNTRY lives up to that standard by providing the most complete and user-friendly prep, focused specifically for Country stations. We’re fired up and proud to have it on the BENZTOWN menu.”

“AMERICOUNTRY is loaded with content curated specifically for Country radio shows," said HILLERY. "We understand that the content needs for Country radio are bigger than simply having the latest Country music news, and that's where we shine. We load up on a ton of daily lifestyle content, social media topics and ideas, listeners audio for daily topic starters and feel-good stories."

For more information, contact PATTERSON here, or at (818) 842-4600.

