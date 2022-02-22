Wolfe

Longtime iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming and Country WMIL (FM 106.1)/MILWAUKEE PD KERRY WOLFE shifts to the label side as Dir./Promotion for the recently-launched STONE COUNTRY RECORDS (NET NEWS 1/24). The hire is effective TUESDAY, MARCH 1st.

WOLFE spent 31 years with iHEARTMEDIA until his departure in 2020 (NET NEWS 11/6/20). In his role as SVP/Programming, he oversaw the company’s six station in MILWAUKEE. Prior to that, he was APD/MD and midday host at KKCS/COLORADO SPRINGS (1989), MD at then BIG 102 (now WJMH) GREENSBORO, NC (1988-1989) and MD at WRNS/KINSTON, NC (1985-1988).

He will report to VP/Promotion & Marketing MATT GALVIN. The label’s roster includes EASTON CORBIN and BEN GALLAHER.

“What’s unique about KERRY joining the STONE COUNTRY RECORDS team is that both MATT GALVIN and I previously worked as Midwest reps for other labels,” said SVP of Promotion & Marketing APRIL RIDER. “Like many other reps, MATT and I just adored KERRY as a PD and so appreciated his passion for our artists and their music. The fact that KERRY was always accessible to us even when we weren’t VPs really meant the most to us! We are thrilled to work with him as he starts this new chapter of his career on our side of the fence.”

“I can’t wait to get going,” said WOLFE. “I look forward to working with all of our great radio partners and the incredible artists on the label. This is going to fun!”

