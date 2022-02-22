Brooks, Fowler, Vaughn

TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS has added Director stripes to the titles of Regional Promotion Managers ANNIE BROOKS, PARKER FOWLER and JULIANNA VAUGHN, effective immediately.

BROOKS, FOWLER and VAUGHN have been with the label since its launch in 2016, and have played a key role in the label's success and eight #1 singles to date.

BROOKS is based in PORTLAND, OR, and represents TRIPLE TIGERS in the WEST. Before joining the label, she worked as Dir./Marketing & Promotion for AUDACY Country KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND.

FOWLER is based in NASHVILLE, and represents the SOUTHEAST. He was Promotion Specialist at RCA RECORDS NASHVILLE before joining the TRIPLE TIGERS team.

VAUGHN, also based in NASHVILLE, covers the SOUTHWEST. She began her career as Coord./Promotions at MCA NASHVILLE.

"These three individuals are radio promo warriors," said SVP/Promotion KEVIN HERRING. "They, along with the rest of our promotion staff, are dedicated to super serving all of Country radio, in large markets and small, for big companies and mom & pops. Our focus on a smaller roster with compelling music will continue to drive our success."

