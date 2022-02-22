Collins

NEW VISION ARTIST MANAGEMENT (NVAM) has partnered with NEW REVOLUTION ENTERTAINMENT (NRE) to sign Country singer-songwriter DUSTIN COLLINS. The GEORGIA native will be represented by NVAM’s MIKE KRASKI and NRE’s JEFF SOLIMA.

"It’s truly amazing to get to work with some of the best that NASHVILLE has to offer," said COLLINS. "Management wise, MIKE has helped me achieve everything I’ve wanted to on my new project. And going forward to radio, you can’t help but to be impressed with JEFF’s track record of success and professionalism."

COLLINS will release his forthcoming album, “Working Man," this summer via DCDL ENTERTAINMENT. The project was co-produced by BUDDY CANNON and BILL McDERMOTT. A portion of the proceeds will benefit GUMI (GLAD YOU MADE IT) CAMP USA, which provides veterans with the tools they need to help them heal after deployment overseas and re-enter society.

