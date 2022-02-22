Katelyn, Kasey and Liam O'Donoghue

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) NASHVILLE has signed a worldwide publishing deal with rising Australian Country group HOMEGROWN TRIO (siblings KATELYN, KELSEY and LIAM O'DONOGHUE). The band, now based in NASHVILLE, is managed by TOM BECCI and AUTUMN HOUSE of RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT; the trio got its break on "THE VOICE AUSTRALIA" in 2018, coached by JOE JONAS and signed to his LET'S GET IT RECORDS label. Their debut EP will be released this year on the label, in partnership with UNIVERSAL's REPUBLIC RECORDS and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE.

“I started following HOMEGROWN TRIO a few years back, when they still lived in AUSTRALIA," said WCM NASHVILLE Dir./A&R CHRISTINA WILTSHIRE. "I was instantly drawn to their artistic, yet commercial, songwriting and effortless sibling harmonies. When I finally got to meet them, their warm personalities and strong work ethic stood out to me. It just felt right!”

“We’re so excited to be working with WARNER CHAPPELL," said the group in a joint statement. "Moving to NASHVILLE has always been a dream of ours, and to be here, working with such an amazing team, is an honor. We can’t wait to continue working and elevating our music among the incredible roster of writers and producers. They have made us feel right at home, and we’re over the moon to be a part of the WARNER CHAPPELL family.”

