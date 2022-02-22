Top 10

INDEED remained on top of MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for FEBRUARY 14-20, making it seven of the last eight weeks for the jobs board being radio's top advertiser. iHEARTRADIO promos and PROGRESSIVE swapped places to end up in second and third places, respectively, while iHEART's aggressive promotion of the "RIDICULOUS CRIME" podcast landed in fourth place.

The top 10:

1. INDEED (previous week #1; 65640 instances)

2. iHEARTRADIO (#3; 56741)

3. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 51352)

4. RIDICULOUS CRIME PODCAST (--; 30640)

5. BABBEL (#7; 30484)

6. THE LASIK VISION INSTITUTE (--; 30326)

7. DELL (--; 30212)

8. ZIPRECRUITER (#8; 29886)

9. GRAINGER (#11; 29284)

10. MATTRESS FIRM (#16; 28938)

« see more Net News