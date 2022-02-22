Mickey Jack Cones and Emmanuel Zunz (Photo: Gregg Roth)

VERGE RECORDS and its parent company, ONERPM, have partnered with 16CAMINO for radio promotion support. The collaboration pairs VERGE Pres./COO MICKEY JACK CONES, ONERPM Founder/CEO EMMANUEL ZUNZ and their staff with 16CAMINO's co-founders JOHN ETTINGER and RYAN BARNSTEAD.

Under the new partnership, 16CAMINO will assist with promotion for VERGE artists' song releases, including new music from TRACE ADKINS as well as new artists JAY ALLEN and SCOTT STEVENS.

Industry veterans ETTINGER and BARNSTEAD have promotion of more than 30 #1 singles under their belts, with artists including BON JOVI, SHANIA TWAIN, BILLY CURRINGTON and more.

“JOHN and I have worked together for almost two decades," said CONES. "Having him and RYAN aboard to activate our all-in push with Country radio is the perfect partnership. They work smart and effectively, always bringing positive energy, are highly respected in the business and deliver results ... all attributes we strive for at VERGE and ONERPM.”

“I immediately contacted MICKEY JACK when he and EMMANUEL relaunched VERGE,” said ETTINGER. “I saw they were after quality before anything else, quality music and quality relationships. We’re so happy and proud to join in that."

