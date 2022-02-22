Ping Pong Yeehaw

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022) welcomes the return of “Paddle Royale,” a 16-player celebrity ping-pong tournament. The event will take place after “BOB KINGSLEY’s ACOUSTIC ALLEY” on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24th at the OMNI NASHVILLE hotel beginning at 9:30p (CT), with tournament play starting at 10p (CT).

Players confirmed to participate include artists INGRID ANDRESS, KID ROCK JON PARDI, MORGAN EVANS, LADY A, MITCHELL TENPENNY, CLAY WALKER and defending champion SCOTTY McCREERY. They will be joined by radio and record executives GATOR HARRISON (iHEARTMEDIA), CLAY HUNNICUTT (BIG MACHINE RECORDS), ROYCE RISSER (UMG NASHVILLE) and TIM ROBERTS (AUDACY), with more to be added. Tournament play-by-play will be led by 26-year TENNESSEE TITANS sportscaster MIKE KEITH.

For more information and schedule of events, visit CountryRadioSeminar.com and follow CRS on FACEBOOK, TWITTER, and INSTAGRAM.

« see more Net News