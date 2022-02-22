Goldstein

More people are listening to spoken word audio. That would be good news for talk radio, except that the growth is in podcasting, not broadcast talk radio, and in his AM/FM/PODCAST column at ALL ACCESS this week, AMPLIFI MEDIA's STEVE GOLDSTEIN looks at EDISON RESEARCH and AD RESULTS MEDIA's latest podcast "Super Listeners" study for evidence of "a trend that should frighten every talk radio station."

In his column, GOLDSTEIN cites the study's finding that "podcast listening accounts for more than twice the amount of time 13–24-year-olds listen to spoken word audio" to warn that those listeners are looking for, and finding, what they want outside of traditional radio. His analysis is a must-read for podcasters and talk radio people alike.

