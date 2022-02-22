Charese Fruge, Kim Coon

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE discusses life on Pit Road and more with motorsports broadcaster KIM COON.

COON tells ALL ACCESS that opportunities are there to be had, and “Women play a lot of important roles in the industry -- everything from team owner, public relations, drivers, pit crew members, engineers and broadcasters. The sport wouldn’t be what it is today without the women who work in it. There is always room for growth as long as you are looking for it and willing to work for it!”

