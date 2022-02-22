Opens Nashville Office

Marketing agency GET ENGAGED has opened a NASHVILLE office. The TENNESSEE location is the company's third, joining offices in ATLANTA and its hub in LOS ANGELES. The current roster of clients includes JLO, THE WEEKND HALLE BERRY, KANE BROWN, LEE BRICE, PARKER McCOLLUM and more.

The expansion aims to continue to build on relationships with current clients UMG NASHVILLE, SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and other NASHVILLE labels. With the opening of the NASHVILLE office, the company will look to integrate innovative brand campaigns for artists and companies in the NASHVILLE community.

"We've been fortunate to work with many NASHVILLE-based clients over the past few years, and are excited to finally expand into the NASHVILLE community,” said GET ENGAGED co-founder CAM FORDHAM. "We love working with the talent and fans this city has to offer, and can't wait to continue doing so. We have a team who can offer a unique perspective, and we are ready to implement and showcase the range of possibilities."

