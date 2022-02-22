Washington

SKYVIEW NETWORKS’ "B-DUB RADIO" show has added seven new affiliates. The six day a week program can now be heard on KTCO (KAT COUNTRY 98.9)/DULUTH; WKLI (100.9 THE CAT)/ALBANY, NY; KCIN/KIYK (BIG KICKIN’ COUNTRY)/ST. GEORGE, UT; WCMM/WJPD (102.5 THE MOOSE/92.3 FRESH COUNTRY)/MARQUETTE, MI; WUBB (BOB 106.9)/SAVANNAH, GA; KNIM (I'M COUNTRY)/MARYVILLE, MO); and WJRE (HOG COUNTRY 102.5)/DAVENPORT, IA.

BRYAN “B-DUB” WASHINGTON, the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC's newly-named National Weekly On-Air Personality, hosts the weekly program and welcomes new affiliates by contacting affiliation@skyviewsat.com.

Get more information on the show here.

« see more Net News