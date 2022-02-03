Partners With 'Solid Foundation'

SOUNDCLOUD has entered into a joint venture with SOLID FOUNDATION, the management and creative services arm of the media conglomerate, QC MEDIA HOLDINGS, both owned and operated by music industry veterans KEVIN “COACH K” LEE and PIERRE “P” THOMAS. In this deal, the A&R company and management firm will join forces to discover new talent and revolutionize artist partnerships by empowering creatives with resources, tools and access.

As part of the joint venture, QC MEDIA invested in SOUNDCLOUD and as a result, LEE, THOMAS and their Atlanta-based foundation artist management team will work collaboratively with the company to identify, invest in, and foster the careers of artists featured on the platform.

The deal demonstrates SOUNDCLOUD’s commitment to curating artist partnerships that offer flexibility, for both artists and industry partners, with customized and collaborative relationships aimed to empower artists to own and control their rights and creative process. This announcement comes off the heels of previously announced partnerships with multi-platinum rapper, LIL PUMP and award-winning singer, TEKNO. LEE and THOMAS have also been instrumental in the careers of artists like YOUNG JEEZY, GUCCI MANE, MIGOS, LIL YACHTY, LIL BABY, CITY GIRLS, and more.

Pres./SOUNDCLOUD ELIAH SETON said, “COACH K and P are two of the most influential voices in music, having identified, developed and grown some of the most successful hip-hop acts of our time. With this deal, we're bringing together SOUNDCLOUD, the largest A&R source on the planet, with the creative genius of COACH and P. We are excited to partner with them in this innovative way as together we amplify the voices of who’s next in music.”

P added, “With our years of ear-to-the-street skills coupled with SOUNDCLOUD’s endless stream of talent and powerful data pointing to what is authentically bubbling up in the scene, I can’t think of a better merging of passion, intel and skill sets to create countless new paths for emerging artists. We are beyond excited for this partnership.”

COACH K added, “There is nothing more important to our process than discovering new artists, so partnering with SOUNDCLOUD, one of the most important hotbeds of talent, is incredibly exciting to us. Their data merging with our time-tested way of cultivating and building artists will be a blend to be reckoned with!”





« see more Net News