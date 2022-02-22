Rosen

AUSTIN-based artist management and music company WHY&HOW has launched a philanthropy division, WHY&HOW IMPACT. The new initiative pairs each artist on the company's roster of over two dozen, with an organization of their choosing to assist through volunteered time and donations. The new division will be led by WHY&HOW's newly appointed IMPACT/Event Coord. MCLANE ROSEN.

ROSEN is based in NASHVILLE, and interned at MORRIS HIGHAM MANAGEMENT and FLYTEVU ENTERTAINMENT before joining the WHY&HOW team.

Current organizations involved in WHY&HOW IMPACT include BEST FRIENDS ANIMAL SOCIETY, CASA, THE CENTER FOR COURAGEOUS KIDS (CCK), COTTON FEST FUND, THE INDPENDENCE FUND, NASHVILLE HUMANE ASSOCIATION, HUNGRY HEROES, NATIONAL FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS ASSOCIATION, HEAD DOWN EYES UP (HDEU), NO KID HUNGRY and STAND UP 4 HEALTH.

The company's management roster includes CHASE RICE, BRELAND, BRIAN KELLEY, DRAKE WHITE, A THOUSAND HORSES, SEAFORTH, TYLER BRADEN, WHISKEY MYERS, KELLEIGH BANNEN and many more.

In addition to the organizations that each artist personally chooses, WHY&HOW will also pick a charity to focus on for the duration of the year. For 2022, the company will focus on NO KID HUNGRY, which works to end child hunger. Those interested in donating can click here for more information.

"We have built a company with a passion for upholding three core values: family, faith and philanthropy," said WHY&HOW CEO/Founder BRUCE KALMICK. "The heart and soul behind this vision allows us to combine our resources and influence to help facilitate a wide variety of philanthropic endeavors for our clients. Just as we can't preach about being family first and then miss a game, we wanted to realize our desire to give back and brought in MCLANE to lead our new IMPACT division. We all have to find faith in something, and for us it is continuing to make a difference in lives across the world.”

