Rodgers

COLUMBIA NASHVILLE recording artist JAMESON RODGERS is scheduled to take over the rotating, celebrity-hosted midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of MARCH, beginning on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28th and continuing through FRIDAY, MARCH 25th.

Fans can listen to RODGERS from 10a-2p (PT) on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over air locally on weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

« see more Net News