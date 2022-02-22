Hook

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has promoted ALISON HOOK to SVP/Sampling and Copyright Infringement, U.K. & International. In her new role, she will oversee the company’s sampling and copyright infringement matters and further strengthen relationships with societies in the U.K. and internationally. In addition, HOOK will continue modernizing the sampling process to ensure efficient royalty and credit processing. She is based in the company’s U.K. office and reports to DAVID VENTURA, Pres. & Co-Managing Director, U.K., SVP International, and TIM MAJOR, Co-Managing Director, U.K., SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING.

HOOK has been with the company for over 25 years. She was the first to establish an online sample clearance guide, which not only streamlined the clearance process for newcomers, but explained and de-mystified clearance for users and clarified definitions of copyright infringement. In addition, she is largely responsible for SMP being the first U.K. publisher to introduce electronic sample clearance documentation, which became a universal standard throughout the industry. She was also closely involved with the development of the current PRS/MCPS rules on copyright infringement claims and the required supporting documentation of an independent expert musicologist’s report to ensure swift processing of meaningful claims.

HOOK said, “Sampling is a staple tool in songwriting across many musical genres. I am excited to be working in this innovative role, in which our sampling strategy will be aligned globally, maximising our efficiency for both SONY’s songwriters and those seeking to sample our repertoire. I look forward to working even more closely with our talented teams around the world.”

Pres. & Co-Managing Director, U.K., SVP International DAVID VENTURA, and TIM MAJOR, Co-Managing Director, U.K., SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING said in a joint statement, “ALISON’s elevation within the company is pivotal in our relentless efforts to improve our service to songwriters. We have all seen the explosion of sampling activity in the last years, which has become key in how music is made by new music creators. This new role is tailor made for ALISON, who has never stopped protecting songwriters’ interests for the last two decades. Her experience, professionalism and fairness make her a one-of-a-kind senior executive and we are lucky to work with her.”

Pres/International, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, GUY HENDERSON said, “ALISON has been the best at what she does for many years. Having steered and contributed to our international territories for much of that time, I am thrilled that ALISON will now formally join our international team. With new sounds coming from an expanding and increasingly varied music world, ALISON’s knowledge and experience will be crucial to all of us.”





« back to Net News