Beharrell

YEA NETWORKS' "THE GREG BEHARRELL SHOW" has been added at DICK BROADCASTING Rock WFXH (ROCK 106.1)/SAVANNAH-HILTON HEAD, GA for nights, starting FEBRUARY 28th.

DICK BROADCASTING OM, MATT DERRICK said, "GREG's brand of humor and eclectic content is exactly what everyone in this business says a brand should have, so it was kind of a no-brainer to go right to the source and give SAVANNAH and ROCK 106.1 fans great content and talent!"

BEHARRELL added, "My brand of humor and eclectic content is exactly what everyone in this business says a brand should have, so it was kind of a no-brainer to go right to the source and give SAVANNAH and ROCK 106.1 fans great content and talent!"

Get a sample of THE GREG BEHARRELL SHOW here. For interest, contact Scott Kerr at scott@yeanetworks.com

