Dre & Snoop (Photo: Featureflash/agwilson/Shutterstock.com)

This month’s SUPER BOWL Halftime Show turned out to be beneficial for the artists that took the stage, particularly DR. DRE and SNOOP DOGG. UPROXX is reporting that “Still D.R.E.” saw its streams go up 245 percent, but that's not all. “Still D.R.E.” also became DRE and SNOOP’s first video to reach a billion views on YOUTUBE, according to the website UPROXX.

While the video for the song from DRE’s second album, 1999’s 2001, was released on the week ending OCTOBER 3rd, 1999, the video was uploaded to YOUTUBE on OCTOBER 2011. In addition to DRE and SNOOP, the video, directed by HYPE WILLIAMS, also features cameos from EMINEM, XZIBIT, FUNKMASTER FLEX, and WARREN G. The song itself was actually written by JAY-Z.





