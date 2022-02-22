More Performers Added

JASON ALDEAN, BROTHERS OSBORNE, KANE BROWN, LUKE BRYAN, ERIC CHURCH, JORDAN DAVIS, BRITTNEY SPENCER, MITCHELL TENPENNY, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and CHRIS YOUNG have been added to the lineup of performers for THE 57TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. Also announced as performers are the show’s hosts, JIMMIE ALLEN, GABBY BARRETT and DOLLY PARTON, the latter of whom will sing with previously announced performer KELSEA BALLERINI (NET NEWS 2/15).

They all join previously announced performers BRELAND, MAREN MORRIS, THOMAS RHETT, CHRIS STAPLETON, WALKER HAYES, and the pairings of CARLY PEARCE and ASHLEY McBRYDE, as well as PARMALEE and BLANCO BROWN featuring BROOKE EDEN.

The show will stream live without commercial breaks on PRIME VIDEO on MONDAY, MARCH 7th from ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS beginning at 8p (CT). The show will feature more than 20 performances.

PARTON and BALLERINI will sing “Big Dreams And Faded Jeans” from the Country music icon’s upcoming “Run, Rose, Run” album. BARRETT and ALLEN will duet in a two-song performance at the top of the show. BROWN will debut a new song, “Leave You Alone.”

SPENCER, making her ACM AWARDS debut, will join BROTHERS OSBORNE for a special performance, and the brothers will also have a separate performance spot during the show. YOUNG will also appear twice, singing “Raised On Country” and then joining forces with TENPENNY for “At The End Of A Bar.” BRYAN will pull double duty, once in a pre-taped performance of “Up,” and then in a duet with DAVIS on “Buy Dirt.”

