LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS writes about the importance of Short Form Videos on social media, citing FACEBOOK REELS and sharing some of META Founder & CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG’s recent posts on the topic.

LEWIS' own useful tips include:

First Three to Five Seconds Matter

Videos immediately getting to the point outperform those that take too much time setting up.

Always Caption

More people watch videos without sound. Create more opportunities to be viewed by making the video easier to consume.

Shorter Video Drives Maximum Impact

Quicker content drives memory encoding; it’s also easier to consume.

Read more about “Facebook Reels” in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Let us know how we can provide guidance and help refine your approach to social media. Reach out to LORI LEWIS here.

