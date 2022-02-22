Singer Mark Lanegan Gone

SCREEMING TREES Singer MARK LANEGAN has died at the age of 57. ROLLING STONE is reporting a rep for the artist confirmed that his death at his home in KILLARNEY, IRELAND, but no other information was provided. The family is asking for privacy right now.

A statement on his official TWITTER account said, “A beloved singer, songwriter, author, and musician, he was 57 and is survived by his wife SHELLEY. No other information is available at this time.”

LANEGAN rose to prominence in the late Eighties and early Nineties as frontman for SCREAMING TREES, the psychedelic, ELLENSBURG, WA–based hard-rock group that foreshadowed grunge. The group scored radio hits with the singles “Nearly Lost You” and “All I Know.”

LANEGAN also had a solo career, beginning with 1990’s THE WINDING SHEET, an album that featured guest appearances by NIRVANA’s KURT COBAIN and KRIST NOVOSELIC. He continued his solo career after SCREAMING TREES split up in 2000. He was also a frequent guest of QUEEN'S OF THE STONEAGE.

Click here to see video of the MARK LANEGAN BAND.

« see more Net News