At the end of last month, FEDERATED MEDIA Hot AC WMEE/FT. WAYNE, IN welcomed JOHN DAVIES to the staff for mornings (NET NEWS 1/26). This week brings word that morning co-host RENEE CUMMINGS has decided to exit the station after almost eight years.

CUMMINGS took to the station's FACEBOOK page to share the reasoning behind her decision, talking about her desire to become a stay-at-home-mom and to have more overall family time. Over the course of her farewell conversation, she did leave the door open for a return to the airwaves at some point in the future. Watch the video here.

