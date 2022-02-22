Megan Thee Stallion (Photo: Dfree / Shutterstock.com)

Rapper MEGAN THEE STALLION is suing her label 1501 CERTIFIED ENTERTAINMENT, accusing them of trying to keep her locked into a record contract. The dispute is over the classification of her most recent project "Something For The Hotties." BILLBOARD reports that the project wasn’t counted as an “album” according to the terms of MEGAN's contract, despite being 21 tracks and over 45 minutes long, and thus wasn't counted as a fourth album fulfilling her obligations to the label, with only one of four released in four years ("Good News") being counted.

In the filings, MEGAN's attorney said, "1501’s new position, taken months after the album’s release, is clearly a ruse in an effort to try to take further advantage of MEGAN PETE (STALLION), at great expense and not in good faith." Citing her “long and tortured history of disputes” with the label, STALLION’s attorneys added, she had been “forced to bring this action” to “protect herself, her music, and her artistic choices.”

The new case is the latest development in a two-year legal battle between STALLION and 1501 that centers around the rapper’s primary claim that 1501 duped her into signing an “unconscionable” record deal at a young age.

