Gary Brooker (Photo: Facebook)

GARY BROOKER, the frontman for PROCOL HARUM who sang lead vocals on the band's 1967 classic, "A Whiter Shade Of Pale," died from cancer last SATURDAY (2/19) at the age of 76.

The band issued the following statement, “His first single with PROCOL HARUM, 1967’s ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale,’ is widely regarded as defining ‘The Summer of Love’, yet it could scarcely have been more different from the characteristic records of that era. Nor was it characteristic of his own writing. Over 13 albums, PROCOL HARUM never sought to replicate it, preferring to forge a restlessly progressive path, committed to looking forward, and making each record a ‘unique entertainment’.

“He lit up any room he entered, and his kindness to a multilingual family of fans was legendary,. He was notable for his individuality, integrity, and occasionally stubborn eccentricity. His mordant wit, and appetite for the ridiculous, made him a priceless raconteur (and his surreal inter-song banter made a fascinating contrast with the gravitas of PROCOL HARUM’s performances).”

BROOKER grew up in LONDON, forming THE PARAMOUNTS with guitarist ROBIN TROWER when he was 17, sharing bills with THE ROLLING STONES several times. They scored a minor U.K. hit with a cover of THE COASTERS' "Poison Ivy."

When THE PARAMOUNTS split in '66, BROOKER met lyricist KEITH REID to start PROCOL HARUM. “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” the first single, was inspired by BROOKER’s love of classical music along with BACH and HANDEL. The song reached #1 around the world.

Although that was by far PROCOL HARUM's biggest hit, they maintained a devoted cult audience and worked steadily throughout the '70s, scoring occasional hits like “Conquistador” and “A Salty Dog.” In 1972, they cut the live album "PROCOL HARUM Live: In Concert With The EDMONTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA," which brought them back into the public eye.

The band broke up in 1977, with BROOKER launching a solo career, touring and recording with his longtime pal ERIC CLAPTON on the 1981 LP "Another Ticket." He also played piano on GEORGE HARRISON’s “All Things Must Pass” and appeared in the 1996 film version of ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER's "Evita" as ARGENTINE labor lawyer JUAN ATILIO BRAMULGLIA.

PROCOL HARUM reunited in 1991, recording and touring up until 2019, though they took a pause in 1997 and 1999 so BROOKER could tour with RINGO STARR’s ALL STARR BAND. He also toured as a member of BILL WYMAN’s RHYTHM KINGS and played at the 2003 "Concert For GEORGE."

A 2005 royalty dispute with former PROCOL HARUM organist MATTHEW FISHER led to a claim he had co-written "A Whiter Shade Of Pale," but never received credit. After four years, FISHER was ultimately awarded future royalties from the song.

“Today may prove to be ‘A Darker Shade of Black’ for creativity in the music industry,” Brooker said after one of the initial judgements came down. “No longer will songwriters, bands, and musicians be able to go into a studio to give of their best in a recording without the spectre of one of them, at any future point, claiming a share of the publishing copyright.”

BROOKER donated to many charitable causes and in 2003 was given an MBE for his work.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, FRANCOISE "FRANKY' RIEDO.

PROCOL HARUM concluded, “But for all his other interests and skills — prize-winning angler, pub-owner, lyricist, painter, inventor — he was above all a devoted and loyal husband to FRANKY, whom he met in 1965 and married in 1968. Our thoughts must be with her, their families and friends at this extremely sad time.”

