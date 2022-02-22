Pictured (L-R): Moody, McClure, Grimm, Zuyus

NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) has added four new staffers to its team, including former iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE MD/morning co-host SAVANNAH GRIMM in the role of Membership Communications and Content Mgr. In her new position, GRIMM's responsibilities include development and production of creative and educational content, facilitating member communications and social media management.

Other new hires are JILL MOODY as Dir./Membership, LYNDSIE McCLURE as Dir./Development and SYDNEY ZUYUS as Marketing and Graphic Design Coord. MOODY previously was Dir. of Programming at performance venue ANALOG AT HUTTON HOTEL in NASHVILLE. McCLURE arrives from ASSOCIATED BUILDERS AND CONTRACTORS OF TENNESSEE, where she was Dir./Chapter Development. ZUYUS was previously with MONQ as Web and Graphics Coord.

