AM/FM Radio Overtaking TV In Audience

When DELOITTE Director/Technology, Media & Telecommunications Practice DUNCAN STEWART predicted that three years ago that by 2025, AM/FM Radio audiences would overtake TV among MILLENNIALS, he was widely doubted. Turns out, STEWART’s prediction occurred four years early. This week’s CUMULUS MEDIA's WESTWOOD ONE AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP outlines the latest in TV and AM/FM radio audiences using data from NIELSEN’s TOTAL AUDIENCE REPORT, EDISON RESEARCH’s “SHARE OF EAR,” and examples from NIELSEN MEDIA Impact.

• In 2018, TV’s persons 18-34 average audience beat AM/FM radio by +25%. Today, AM/FM radio’s persons 18-34 average audience beats live and time-shifted TV by +11%. AM/FM radio has a significant 18-34 weekly reach advantage over TV (82% to 57%).

• Among 18-49 HISPANICS, AM/FM radio beats TV in average audience and has a colossal weekly reach advantage (90% to 67%).

• Since 2018, U.S. live and time-shifted television’s persons 18-49 average audience is down -38%, driven by a -20% loss in reach and a -45% erosion in time spent.

• AM/FM radio’s persons 18-49 average audience will overtake live and time-shifted TV in three years. At present, AM/FM radio has a weekly reach advantage of 85% to 66%. AM/FM radio’s persons 18-49 average audience has grown from 63% of TV’s in 2018 to 79% today.

• Linear TV erosion is fueled by cord-cutting and streaming. For those who stream, half say it has replaced traditional TV.

• AM/FM radio continues to have a dominant 76% share of ad-supported audio. When introduced into a TV media plan, AM/FM radio generates an extraordinary increase in campaign reach.

