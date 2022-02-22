Emergency Grant to NPR

NPR has received a $500,000 emergency grant from the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING to add staff and resources to cover RUSSIA's aggression in UKRAINE on TUESDAY (2/22).

“We are grateful for CPB’s support of NPR’s ongoing coverage of the crisis in UKRAINE and the surrounding region, one of the most complex and consequential stories of our time,” said NPR Pres./CEO JOHN LANSING. “Our job is to bear witness for our audiences, and for history. Thanks to this generous grant, NPR will be able to report on what’s happening, providing fact-based accounts around events and their repercussions for people in UKRAINE and in the U.S. This coverage extends across the newsroom -- from the International desk to our national security and WHITE HOUSE teams – serving all platforms including newscasts, shows, podcasts, digital and social media platforms.”

CPB Pres./CEO PATRICIA HARRISON added, “As RUSSIA accelerates its use of misinformation and disinformation in its invasion of democratic UKRAINE, CPB is proud to support NPR reporters in their difficult and potentially dangerous work in bringing fact-based news and information to audiences in the UNITED STATES and around the world."

