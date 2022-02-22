'Permission To Dance' Hits Las Vegas (Photo: BIGHIT MUSIC)

BTS announced today that the "BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS" would be held on APRIL 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th at ALLEGIANT STADIUM in front of a live audience. In addition, the in-person live broadcast event “LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS” will be held at MGM GRAND GARDEN AREANA on all four days. The concert will also be streamed online on the last day of the tour on APRIL 16th

Registration to purchase tickets for the new dates will begin now through SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26th at 5p (PT) and is available here.

This is approximately four months after the band performed in LOS ANGELESAfor 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA' late NOVEMBER and early DECEMBER last year.

Last week, BTS announced dates for "BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL’ which would mark the band’s first in-person concerts in KOREA since OCTOBER, 2019, to be held at the SEOUL OLYMPIC STADIUM on MARCH 10th, 12th and 13th (NET NEWS. 2/16/22).

Further information about the concert is available on global fan community platform WEVERSE.

