Coming 3/8

APM STUDIOS is offering a new weekly podcast from the team behind the long-running "THE SPLENDID TABLE." "THE ONE RECIPE," coming on MARCH 8th, is hosted by EATER Sr. Editor JESSE SPARKS and will interview chefs and cooks about the "one recipe" they can reliably depend on.

Guests scheduled for upcoming episodes include STEPHEN SATTERFIELD, ERIC KIM, LEEANNE BROWN, BETTINA MAKALINTAL, JAYA SAXENA, KRISTEN MIGLORE, JOE YONAN, KLANCY MILLER, HETTY MCKINNON, NATASHA PICKOWICZ, ROXANA JULLAPAT, SHELDON SIMEON, CHETNA MAKAN, TAMMIE TECLEMARIAM, and ERIC SEE.

« see more Net News